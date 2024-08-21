Thane: Five injured after SUVs hit one another head-on over family dispute, horrific video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from the spine-chilling video

A horrific video surfaced on social media in which two SUVs (One is white and another is black) are seen colliding head-on which left at least five persons injured on Badlapur-Ambernath road in the Thane district on Tuesday evening. Police said the family dispute has been the cause of the incident, rejecting the reports of road rage.

"A dispute between Bindeshwar Sharma and Satish Sharma led to an ugly fight which ended with the horrific collision of the two SUVs," they added.

According to the police, Satish came there to forge a truce between Bindeshwar and his wife. "Satish tried to solve the husband-wife dispute but Bindeshwar got angry with him. He took a U-turn with his black SUV and rammed into the road-side parked vehicle in which a woman and a child were sitting," police said.

The parked white SUV was pushed a few meters after being hit by the speeding black SUV. The video shows the black SUV first hit a man during taking a U-turn and a few persons who were standing behind the white SUV got injured in the incident.

