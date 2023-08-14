'Tarnishing image of NCP chief': Thackeray-led Shiv Sena reacts to Ajit-Sharad Pawar meetings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Speculation on Sharad Pawar's next move

The frequent meetings between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar strengthening the buzz around senior Pawar's next move. Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that these meetings tarnish the image of Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena's (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said in an editorial that it is interesting to see Ajit Pawar's frequent meetings with Sharad Pawar (his uncle) and the NCP chief is also not shying away from it.

The editorial stated, “There is apprehension that BJP's 'Chanakya' is trying to create confusion by sending Ajit to meet Sharad Pawar. However, such meetings are tarnishing the image of Sharad Pawar and this is not good."

The remarks come two days after a secret meeting held between Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM at a businessman's residence in Pune.

The uncle-nephew meeting intensified political speculation ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar led the rebel MLAs of NCP and joined the Shiv Seva-BJP government in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar, an ally of the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state, on Sunday said that his party will not go with the BJP.

However, some of his well-wishers are trying to pacify him. Senior Pawar also said that nothing is wrong if his nephew meets him.

The editorial published in Saamana said, "Creating confusion on a daily basis is now beyond people's understanding. The public has now become apathetic to this day-to-day game.”

According to the editorial, Congress state unit president Nana Patole termed the meeting between Ajit and Sharad Pawar as interesting. The Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "We would like to say that Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP in the Maharashtra government has become the biggest joke ever played on the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction."