Thackeray family relatives initiate efforts to reconcile Raj and Uddhav in Maharashtra: Sources Raj Thackeray-Uddhav Thackeray possible reunion: As of now, there has been no direct communication between the two, nor has any formal proposal been exchanged.

According to sources, close relatives are attempting to bridge the gap between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra amid the possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and his estranged cousin Raj, who leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has also sparked considerable political curiosity.

Family members and close family friends of the Thackeray family are engaging in dialogue with both leaders in an attempt to initiate communication between them. The objective is to facilitate direct interaction—either through a phone call or a face-to-face meeting—between the two brothers.

Fadnavis distances himself from Uddhav-Raj reconciliation Buzz: 'Not Interested in Being ‘begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana'

Amid growing speculation around a possible political rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refrained from commenting, saying he preferred to stay out of others' internal matters.

Speaking at a book launch event, Fadnavis cited the Hindi idiom “begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana”—implying unnecessary involvement in someone else's affairs—to express his disinterest. “These are two brothers, two different parties—it’s their decision. Once they make a move, we’ll respond. Until then, let the media fly its kite of speculation,” he said.

He further added, “While we don't know if there's real dialogue happening between them, the media certainly seems more active than the parties involved.”

The statement comes at a time when reports are swirling about potential alliances—not just between the Thackeray cousins—but also between Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Supriya Sule welcomed idea of Uddhav-Raj alliance

On the same note, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule welcomed the idea of a Uddhav-Raj alliance. “In a democracy, anyone can choose whom to align with. More allies mean more strength to serve Maharashtra,” she said, describing the possible reunion of the Thackeray cousins as a very good thing.

"It is very good that the Thackeray family is coming together," added Sule on being asked about reports of reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.