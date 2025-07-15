Tesla makes India debut with first Mumbai store, CM Fadnavis wants company to build in India Tesla launched its first Experience Centre in India at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, present at the event, urged the electric vehicle giant to consider the state for setting up its research, development, and manufacturing facilities.

Mumbai:

Electric vehicle giant Tesla on Tuesday made its official entry into the Indian market with the launch of its first Experience Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Speaking at the inauguration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the move and expressed hope that the company would consider setting up research, development, and manufacturing facilities in the state.

“We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage,” said Fadnavis. He added, “Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey.”

The CM termed the opening of the centre in Mumbai as a “statement of confidence” in both the city and the state. “The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and in the right state – that is Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.

Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability: CM

Fadnavis said Mumbai is more than just India’s financial and entertainment capital—it also symbolises entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable development. "Tesla is not just a car company; it is all about design, innovation and sustainability. That is why it is loved globally,” he noted.

CM recalls first ride in Tesla a decade ago

Sharing a personal anecdote, Fadnavis recalled his first ride in a Tesla vehicle during a visit to the United States in 2015. “I thought then that we should have such mobility in India. It has taken almost 10 years, but we are very happy that you are finally here,” he said.

He expressed confidence that India would emerge as one of Tesla’s key markets. “People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla. I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries,” he added.

Maharashtra ready with policy and infrastructure

Fadnavis said Maharashtra already offers a strong foundation for EV growth, highlighting the state’s manufacturing capacity and EV-friendly policies.

“We are also a manufacturing hub. Our policies for charging infrastructure, vehicle promotion, and incentives for manufacturing are among the best. This is a good beginning and has the potential to transform the market,” he said.

Tesla begins India operations with imported Model Y

According to industry sources, Tesla has imported its first batch of cars into India, reportedly Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its China facility. Last month, the company leased 24,565 square feet of warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park, Mumbai, for a five-year term.

Meanwhile, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy had said in June that Tesla may not be keen on manufacturing in India for now but is focused on establishing showrooms across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)