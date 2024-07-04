Team India victory parade: Tight security in place for roadshow of T20 World Champions in Mumbai | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : X T20 World Champion Team India.

Team India victory parade: The Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team scheduled for Thursday evening in Mumbai. A large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said. The victorious team, which returned to India on Thursday morning, will participate in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victory procession is set to take place between 5 pm and 7 pm, starting from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium.

As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, the official said. Adequate security is being deployed at the Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium, he added. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport in the national capital to welcome the players.

PM to meet Team India

The Team India will also be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 11 am on Thursday. From the hotel, Team India reached the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Virat, Rohit, Hardik and head coach Rahul Dravid were spotted at the hotel. "The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told the media.

Traffic advisory ahead of victory parade

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion in view of Team India's victory parade. DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road." The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

