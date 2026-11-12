'Talks were on when Ajit dada was alive, but now...': Supriya Sule's revelation on NCP merger

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule has made a major statement, saying that discussions about bringing the two factions together were underway when Ajit Pawar was alive, but the matter ended following his death.

Supriya Sule said that talks about an alliance between the two factions were taking place when "Ajit Dada" was alive, and everyone was aware of what was likely to happen at the time. However, she said the discussions ended with her brother's death. Since then, she has not held any discussions with anyone regarding a merger between the two NCP factions.

No merger proposal received: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule said she had no information about any merger proposal between the NCP factions and had not received any such proposal. "I don't know what you are talking about," she said.

On leaders meeting Sharad Pawar, Sule said it was a normal political process, pointing out that leaders from different political parties have been meeting him. She said that even after Ajit Pawar's faction separated from the party, several leaders continued to meet Sharad Pawar, and there was nothing new about it. She added that whom leaders choose to meet is an internal decision of their respective parties.

It may be noted that when Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, Praful Patel visited him. A video of Patel inside the hospital room, showing the two leaders in conversation, also surfaced.

Following this meeting, speculation about the reunion of the two NCP factions intensified, particularly after Ajit Pawar faction's state president Sunil Tatkare said that "if Ajit Pawar had been alive, the merger of the two factions would have taken place."

Moreover, after being discharged from the hospital, Sharad Pawar held lengthy meetings with Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar and other party leaders at his residence, further fuelling speculation about the two NCP factions coming together.

Rohit Pawar praises Sonia Gandhi

On Wednesday, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar shared a post praising senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, referring to her recently published book, Belonging: A Journey of Love. In his post, Rohit highlighted her personal struggles, her decision to make India her home and the compassion she showed him when he approached her seeking an impartial investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash.

Rohit said Sonia Gandhi's life story went beyond politics and reflected the journey of a sensitive, resilient and courageous individual. He recalled that she moved from Italy to India at the age of 21, leaving behind her family and familiar surroundings to begin a new life in the country.

He also recalled the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, describing them as two major personal tragedies in Sonia Gandhi's life. Despite these losses, he said, she chose to remain in India and strengthen her bond with the country through public life and service.

Also Read:

NCP merger buzz: Ajit Pawar faction MLAs seek meeting with Sharad Pawar, BJP rules out talks