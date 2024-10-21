Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav attacked by mob in Maharashtra's Akola during event | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav was attacked by a mob.

In a shocking incident, Swaraj Party leader and political activist Yogendra Yadav was attacked by a mob during an event in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday. In a video message, Yadav alleged that a mob of 40-50 people stormed the stage with the intent to prevent him from delivering his speech. According to him, the group attacked him and his colleagues while they were discussing crucial topics related to the "protection of the constitution and voting rights" as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Abhiyan'.

Despite the police arriving shortly after the incident, the event was abruptly halted due to safety concerns. Yadav took to X to share his concerns, calling the attack a "serious threat to democracy" and warning that such actions undermine democratic values and freedom of speech. "The attackers continued their vandalism despite police intervention, subsequently the event had to be called off...In 25 years of speaking across the state, I never faced such an incident. This is sad for democracy, but it only strengthens our resolve," he added.

VBA workers protest at Yadav's Akola event

As per reports, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers created a ruckus at Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav's programme in Akola district. Yadav was addressing an event on 'Loktantra Ki Suraksha Aur Hamara Vote' when VBA workers started sloganeering and threw chairs at the venue. The VBA workers were protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on reservations.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, 2024, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said Maharashtra will have single-phase voting on 288 seats. The Maharashtra Assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the election will be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.

