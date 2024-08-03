Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's 'secret' meetings with Amit Shah in Delhi: 'Only responded to media queries'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP SP leader Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday (August 3) responded to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s denial of reports about him travelling to the national capital in disguise to hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he was the Opposition leader in Maharashtra, stating that she never levelled the allegations. Pawar had said he would quit politics if the reports about his Delhi visit before the NCP forged an alliance with the BJP in 2023 were proven, and if not, those raising such allegations should quit politics.

"I never made allegations against anyone. I believe in constructive politics and policy-making. All news channels quoted Ajit Pawar as claiming how he would visit Delhi in disguise under a fake name before splitting NCP, during a media interaction at Sunil Tatkare's house in the national capital," Sule said.

Sule said that she was shocked that Ajit Pawar had visited Delhi in disguise to meet Shah at least “10 times” when he was in Opposition.

"When news channels in Delhi asked me about Ajit Pawar's claims, I was shocked. I raised the issue of matching facial identification with Aadhaar on the DG app in Lok Sabha during question hour. I did not name any person," the Baramati MP said.

Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Ajit Pawar revealed he used to travel to Delhi in disguise and meet Amit Shah on the alliance between the two parties (NCP and BJP).

"I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings. I had also changed my name for air travel," reports quoted Pawar as saying.

Latching on to this claim, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted Pawar. However, talking to reporters in Nashik on Friday, Pawar said he believed in "playing open politics".

"I am an activist who works in democracy. I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything. However, opponents are targeting us with fake narratives and false news," he said.

"The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics," Pawar had said.



