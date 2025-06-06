Supriya Sule backs potential Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance in Maharashtra: 'More partners, more votes' | Video Maharashtra politics: On being asked about reports of reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule said it is very good that the Thackeray family is coming together.

Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule shared her opinion on the possible alliance between the two cousin brothers, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the constitutional right to decide whom they want to align with. It is a good thing, more partners mean more votes, which will strengthen us further. It will enhance our ability to serve Maharashtra better."

"It is very good that the Thackeray family is coming together," added Sule on being asked about reports of reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.

What's in Maharashtra’s heart will happen: Uddhav on alliance with Raj

In a significant political signal, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the mounting speculation around a potential alliance with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, saying, “What is in Maharashtra’s heart will happen.”

Dismissing any ambiguity on his part, Uddhav added, “There is no confusion in our minds or in the minds of our Shiv Sainiks. There is no confusion in their (MNS) minds either. We won’t send a message- we’ll directly give the news.”

Amit Thackeray says 'direct dialogue between two brothers can pave way'

Amid growing political speculation about a potential alliance between Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS leader Amit Thackeray has made a measured and pragmatic statement earlier, emphasising that any such possibility hinges on 'direct communication' between the two leaders.

Responding to a question on the likelihood of a coalition, Amit Thackeray said, “This constant talk about ‘the two brothers’- my point is simple: they should call each other. Nothing will come of it if I only say it. The decision has to come from them. If they choose to come together, I have no objection. But media statements alone won’t lead to an alliance.”

He cited past examples to highlight the importance of direct outreach. “In 2014 and again during the COVID-19 crisis, we saw Raj Thackeray calling Uddhav Thackeray to express support for the government during such a critical time. That’s the spirit that is needed now- open conversation between the two,” Amit noted.