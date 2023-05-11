Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). SC verdict on Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: "Whatever I did was right, if someone...', says Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

SC verdict on Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena : Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today (May 11) reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde. Koshyari said, "Whatever I did at that point of time was absolutely right and if someone resigned then, I can't stop them. Now, I am free from all this and keeping myself away from political matters."

I am not a student of law, so if Supreme Court is saying something in this regard then it is their job to analyse such matters.

Supreme Court has said that the then Maharashtra Governor had acted against the law.

SC verdict on Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: FULL DETAILS

The Supreme Court today said that it cannot disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and rejected the submission to reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the assembly.

After the verdict, Uddhav Thackeray said that people who had left his party had no right to ask him questions, and if Eknath Shinde has any morality he should submit his resignation.

A five-member Constitution bench led by the Chief Justice of India, which had been hearing a batch of petitions filed by both the groups of the Shiv Sena from February this year, today ruled that the exercise of discretion by the then Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to conduct a Floor Test was not in accordance with the Constitution of India. The bench also said that the Speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale a whip of the Eknath Shinde group was wrong.

The whip has to be appointed by a political party, the court observed.The Supreme Court referred its 2016 judgment in the Nabam Rebia case to a larger bench for judgment in the case of the defection of 16 MLAs in June 2022 from the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of the MLAs under the anti-defection law of the country.

The apex court said that the Speaker must decide on disqualification petitions within a reasonable time.The top court said there were no communications relied on by the Governor indicating that the dissatisfied MLAs wanted to withdraw support to the government. The Governor erred in relying on the resolution of a faction of MLAs of Shiv Sena to conclude that Uddhav Thackeray had lost the support of the majority of MLAs.

