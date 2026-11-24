Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has warned that any party supporting the NDA on the proposed delimitation Bill would be betraying the INDIA bloc and should leave the opposition alliance. His remarks came amid a political debate over NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule's reported position on supporting the Bill without formally joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to reporters, Raut said he did not believe that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule would align with the NDA, given their political ideology and long-standing opposition to the BJP leadership.

Raut said Pawar had spent much of his political career fighting leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also referred to the progressive ideology of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, saying Pawar had worked to spread their ideas across Maharashtra. "I do not think Sharad Pawar or Supriya Sule will ever go with forces that could cause harm to the country and Maharashtra," Raut said.

Raut says backing NDA on delimitation would be betrayal of INDIA bloc

Reacting to Sule's reported suggestion that a party could support the delimitation Bill without becoming part of the NDA, Raut said political parties could not have it both ways. He warned that any party extending support to the NDA on the issue would be acting against the INDIA opposition alliance.

"If any party wants to support the NDA on this, it should leave the INDIA bloc. It cannot remain in the alliance and support the NDA on such an issue," Raut said. His remarks underline the political differences emerging within the opposition camp over the proposed delimitation legislation and the position parties should take on it. Raut's comments also put the spotlight on the stand of the NCP (SP) leadership, particularly Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, amid questions over the possibility of support for the Bill.

Sanjay Raut challenges Rahul Narwekar to file defamation case

During the interaction, Raut was also asked about allegations he had made against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar had reportedly dismissed the allegations as false and indicated that he could pursue defamation proceedings against the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP.

Responding to the possibility of legal action, Raut said Narwekar should file a defamation case or an FIR against him if he believed the allegations were untrue. "Definitely, he should file a defamation case or an FIR against me. Am I afraid of him?" Raut said.

Raut alleged that members of an Adivasi community were living on land that had been purchased by Narwekar's family. He questioned whether the Assembly Speaker was aware of the applicable laws and alleged that around 20 homes belonging to people from the community had been demolished using bulldozers.

"You are the Speaker of the Assembly. You should understand what the law says. You got the houses of 20 people demolished using bulldozers," Raut alleged. The remarks add another layer to the political confrontation in Maharashtra, with Raut raising questions over both the opposition's position on the delimitation Bill and the allegations concerning land and the demolition of homes. The claims against Narwekar remain allegations made by Raut.

Raut seeks probe into alleged Rs 50 lakh transaction during BMC polls

Reacting to a video shared by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and the allegations made in it, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut targeted leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Raut alleged that Rs 50 lakh was given to a functionary in the Colaba area during the BMC elections and demanded an investigation into the transaction. He questioned who had paid the money, where it had come from and who the Colaba-based leader was whose entire family was allegedly active during the elections. Referring to the ED action against him, Raut said he had been arrested and sent to jail over an official transaction of Rs 50 lakh. He demanded that the ED and police take suo motu cognisance of the alleged transaction, investigate the matter and establish the source of the money.

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