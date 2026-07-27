Student dies by suicide after scoring low marks in NEET exam in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar

Mumbai:

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Jalalpur village of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after being disappointed with her score in the NEET re-examination, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Ankita Sangale, a resident of Jalalpur in Karjat taluka, allegedly hanged herself in her study room on Saturday after securing 166 marks in the examination.

The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation.

Suicide note mentions NEET re-test score

According to police, a note recovered from the spot mentioned distress over her NEET re-test score. Ankita had scored 166 marks in the NEET exam.

Her family claimed that she had been under severe mental stress after failing to achieve the marks she had expected. They said she had performed well in the earlier examination before the paper leak controversy led to a re-test.

According to her family, Ankita was studying in a separate room at her home when she took the extreme step. After she did not respond for a long time, family members opened the door and found her hanging. They informed the police, following which a case of accidental death was registered based on a complaint by her family.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar expresses grief

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke visited Ankita's family to offer condolences and held the government responsible for the tragedy. He demanded that a case of culpable homicide be filed against those responsible for Ankita's death and those involved in the NEET paper leak. Lanke also claimed that Ankita had secured better marks in the examination conducted before the paper leak controversy and sought accountability in the matter.

Expressing grief over the incident, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar in a post on X said, "As the students' movement in Delhi is achieving success, on the other side, we received extremely heartbreaking news. In the NEET exam mess. Having lost confidence and scored low marks, Ankita, a student from Jalalpur (Karjat), ended her life by suicide. We all share in the grief that has befallen her family. Heartfelt tribute to Ankita!"

Pawar appealed to students not to lose hope after setbacks. "My appeal to all students is this: Do not be disheartened by a single failure and take such an extreme step as suicide. Consider what situation your family and parents have to face in your absence. There is no alternative to struggle for success— you have the capability, and if you strive, no one can stop you from achieving success; never forget that!"

The incident comes weeks after another NEET-related tragedy. On June 20, 21-year-old Yash Gosavi from Karanji village in Nashik's Niphad taluka allegedly died by suicide, a day before the scheduled NEET re-test.

According to his family, Yash was confident of securing an MBBS seat before reports of the alleged paper leak and the subsequent re-examination caused him severe distress. His elder brother, Aniket Gosavi, was among the students who participated in the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET controversy.

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