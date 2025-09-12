Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after wheel falls of during takeoff

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after wheel falls of during takeoff

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after wheel falls of during takeoff

Representational image
Representational image Image Source : PTI
Reported ByRajesh Kumar  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

A SpiceJet flight from Gujarat's Kandla made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday after the aircraft's outer wheel fell on the runway during its takeoff. The flight landed sfely in Mumbai and none of the passengers were hurt, an airline spokesperson said.

The flight took off from the Kandla airport and was bound for Mumbai. The outer wheel was spotted on the runway of the aircraft's starting point.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," the spokesperson added.

 

 
 
 
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Spicejet
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\