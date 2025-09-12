SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after wheel falls of during takeoff SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after wheel falls of during takeoff

Mumbai:

A SpiceJet flight from Gujarat's Kandla made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday after the aircraft's outer wheel fell on the runway during its takeoff. The flight landed sfely in Mumbai and none of the passengers were hurt, an airline spokesperson said.

The flight took off from the Kandla airport and was bound for Mumbai. The outer wheel was spotted on the runway of the aircraft's starting point.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," the spokesperson added.