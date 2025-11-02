Two killed, one injured as speeding car crashes into metro station pillar in Pune | Video The Koregaon Park police said that the accident occurred early Sunday morning on Bund Garden Road, near the Bund Garden Metro Station. Police suspect that drunk driving may have been the cause of the crash.

Pune:

A tragic road accident took place near Bund Garden Metro Station in Pune early Sunday morning, leaving two people dead and one seriously injured. According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a metro pillar.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. The incident took place in the Bund Garden area, an official from Koregaon Park police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Hrithik Bhandare and Yash Bhandare, while another occupant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Here's the CCTV footage

What did the police say?

Preliminary investigation suggests the possibility of drunk driving, as liquor bottles were found inside the car.

Senior police inspector Sangita Jadhav said, "At around 4:30 am, a car hit a pillar of the Bund Garden Metro station. As per the primary information, two persons in the car died while the third person sustained serious injuries."

"We are in the process of ascertaining the identity of the deceased and also verifying how the accident took place," the official said.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the incident.

