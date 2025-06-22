Speed limit for heavy vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway's ghat stretch may rise soon | Know details Authorities are considering increasing the speed limit for heavy vehicles on the steep Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from the current 40 kmph to 45–50 kmph. The proposal comes in response to complaints from transporters who argue the existing limit is impractical.

Mumbai:

Authorities are considering raising the speed limit for heavy vehicles on the Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a move welcomed by transporters who argue that the current limit is unrealistic and contributes to traffic congestion and frequent e-challans.

Deliberations are underway to increase the existing 40 kmph limit for heavy vehicles, such as buses and trucks, on the steep, downward stretch of the Pune-Mumbai arm, also known as the Khandala Ghat. A final decision is expected soon. The current 60 kmph speed limit for cars on this 10-km ghat section is likely to remain unchanged.

Located between Lonavala in Pune district and Khalapur in Raigad district, the ghat section poses challenges for heavy vehicles descending a steep slope. The current limit often leads to excessive braking, frequent e-challans, and even accidents, according to transporters and highway officials. Across the rest of the expressway, the speed limit is 100 kmph for light vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles.

Rise in fines post ITMS rollout

Since the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which includes speed-monitoring cameras, e-challans against heavy vehicles have surged. A first speed violation draws a fine of Rs 2,000, with higher penalties for repeat offences.

Transporters say the current 40 kmph limit is “unscientific” and impractical on a downhill grade. They claim that most violations on this stretch are for speeds between 43 and 50 kmph, prompting calls for a “scientific” increase in the limit.

Transporters cite operational difficulties

“Driving in first gear keeps speed at 25–28 kmph, but forces drivers to overuse brakes. In second gear, you either go above the speed limit or risk overheating the brake drums,” explained Harsh Kotak, a bus operator and representative of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sangh. He added that nearly 30% of e-challans issued to heavy vehicles are on this ghat stretch alone.

KV Shetty, another operator, pointed to the lack of clear warning signs. “Sudden braking often leads to accidents. The government calls it an expressway, but expects speeds of just 40 kmph,” he said.

Authorities acknowledge concerns

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said complaints from transporters have merit. “It is practically difficult to maintain such low speeds on a steep descent,” he noted.

He confirmed that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is responsible for road decisions, while the highway police will finalise any change to the speed limits. His department has written multiple letters to the highway police regarding this.

An MSRDC official said a meeting of highway police officials to discuss the upward revision is expected soon. However, Additional Director General of Police (Highway) Pravin Salunkhe was unavailable for comment.

Background

Named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway became operational in 2002. The expressway reported 191 accidents in 2024, underlining ongoing concerns about safety and speed regulation, particularly on the ghat sections.

