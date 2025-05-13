'Speak in Marathi or we won't pay': Pizza delivery agent harassed by Mumbai couple, video viral A Domino’s delivery agent in Mumbai was harassed by a couple who refused to pay for their order unless he spoke Marathi. The incident, recorded by the agent, has gone viral. The couple insisted on the language demand, while Domino’s and Mumbai Police have yet to respond.

Mumbai:

In a bold move to redefine food delivery standards, a couple in Mumbai's Bhandup area has seemingly introduced a new criteria -- speak only in Marathi or no payment for the order. In what could be dubbed the language proficiency delivery policy, a Domino's pizza delivery gut found himself caught in a linguistic standoff that has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Monday when the delivery agent, Rohit Levre, arrived at the couple's residence only to be told that the pizza would be paid for :only if he spoke in Marathi". With the couple safely positioned behind a locked grill door, the woman can be heard declaring, "We'll take the order and pay only if you speak in Marathi". The whole conversation that was caught on video, words were exchanged in Hindi, ironically.

Rohit calmly responded, "If I don’t know Marathi, why force me to speak it?" to which she retorted, "This is how it is here."

Unmoved by the absurd demand, Rohit replied, "If that was your condition, you shouldn’t have placed the order. If you don’t want to pay, fine." He then asked whether there was any issue with the pizza itself: "If there’s a problem with the order, show it."

The video, recorded by Rohit on his mobile phone, shows the woman objecting to being filmed, stating, "You’re not allowed to record me, but I can record you," apparently unaware that logic had already left the building along with common courtesy.

The exchange ended with no payment made and the delivery agent walking away empty-handed but taking home a viral video and a dose of regional language dispute.

At the time of writing, Domino's has not commented on the incident, and Mumbai Police are yet to take any action or release a statement.