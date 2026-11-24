Pune:

The great-grandson of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Satyaki Savarkar, has sent a legal notice to veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over alleged defamatory remarks about the freedom fighter in a recently published memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'.

Satyaki Savarkar has warned that he will file a contempt petition against Sonia Gandhi in court if she fails to respond to the notice within 15 days.

According to Satyaki's lawyer, Sangram Kolhatkar, the legal notice has been sent to Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi through both post and email.

What does Sonia Gandhi say about Savarkar in book?

In her memoir, Sonia criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Savarkar and claimed that the latter had apologised to the British, who were his "colonial masters". On the contrary, she said, the Congress leaders were "enduring assaults and imprisonment" at the hands of the British.

"While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers," she says.

"The RSS had always seen the Congress and its values as the primary stumbling block in its design of a Hindu nation, with people of other faiths becoming second-class citizens. Their chief ideologues, in their writings and speeches, had expressed their admiration for Hitler and his policies concerning minorities," she adds.

Shiv Sena demands ban

The Shiv Sena has been demanding a ban on the veteran Congress leader's memoir, over the remarks that were made on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, several Shiv Sena leaders also questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray's silence and said the former Maharashtra chief minister has not uttered a single word over the insults hurled at Savarkar. Instead, they said, Uddhav has accepted the book from the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leaders said Gandhi, in her book, also insulted Savarkar by stating that he had apologised to the British and written letters to them, an allegation that has been repeatedly made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well.

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