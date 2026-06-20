'Some people are dogs, but not loyal': Sanjay Raut's cryptic post after Shinde's jab at Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday posted a cryptic message on social media amid speculation that six Lok Sabha MPs from the party could switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Raut shared an image bearing the Hindi phrase, "Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa'daar nahi hoty" (Some people may be dogs, but they are not loyal), along with the caption, "Jai Maharashtra!"

The post came as the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led faction faces the possibility of another major split, four years after the rebellion led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reshaped the party in 2022.

Shiv Sena UBT rebellion

The political crisis deepened on Thursday when six of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary party meeting convened at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting.

The absent MPs were Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

Reacting strongly to their absence, Raut accused the lawmakers of violating the party whip and announced disciplinary proceedings against them.

"These people who once called themselves Shiv Sainiks are cowards. True Shiv Sainiks are not cowards. If they believe in their stand, why are they hiding in Jaipur?" Raut told reporters.

He said show-cause notices had already been issued and that the party would seek their disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

"The process of taking action has begun. We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Lok Sabha Speaker acts according to the rules, the law and the Supreme Court's directives, these people will be disqualified," he said.

Shinde's jab at Uddhav

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde took a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day celebrations on Friday.

"For the past few days, some dogs have been barking, but a tiger is standing before all of you. They bark in groups, but a tiger always comes alone. That is Shiv Sena," Shinde said.

Calling the current developments just the beginning, he added, "This is only the trailer. The full movie is yet to come. Just wait and see what happens next."

Also read: Uddhav calls rebel MPs 'traitors' on Shiv Sena Foundation Day, Shinde says this is just trailer