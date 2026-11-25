Palghar:

A six-year-old boy died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Naigaon East in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident took place at Navkar Tower Society in Navkar Tower Society in the Vasai-Virar region on Tuesday afternoon. The child has been identified as Milit Dineshkumar Sutar.

How did the child fall?

Milit was playing with a young girl in the 11th-floor lobby at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday when he reportedly lost his balance near a window and fell. During the fall, the boy struck a fire-safety pipe, sustaining critical injuries.

Society members immediately rushed him to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai; however, he passed away during treatment that night.

The tragedy comes just 15 days after Milit lost his mother, leaving the family devastated by another tragedy even as they were still mourning her death.

His father, Dinesh Kumar, had reportedly planned to send him to a hostel in Mahabaleshwar for further studies. Preparations for his departure on Wednesday morning had already been completed, and his bag was packed. Yet, just a day before he was to leave for the hostel, fate claimed his life, leaving the family shattered by grief.

Residents accused builder of negligence

Following the incident, residents of the society levelled serious allegations of negligence against the builder. They said that members had repeatedly requested the installation of safety grills on the lobby windows, but the builder ignored these demands. They also raised concerns about the poor condition of the society's lifts, with one wing's lift currently out of service.

It is noteworthy that on July 22, 2025, a four-year-old girl child died after falling from the 12th floor at Navkar City Phase-1. Following that incident, some residents of Navkar Tower had expressed concerns about the possibility of a similar accident and requested the installation of safety grilles on the windows. However, the residents allege that their request was completely ignored.

The incident has renewed concerns over child safety in residential buildings. Residents have demanded an investigation into the alleged negligence and accountability from those responsible for maintaining safety in the building.

(Input: Hanif)

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