Sillod Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Sillod Assembly Election 2024: The Sillod Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 85 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Sillod is an assembly constituency located in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi from the Shiv Sena currently represents the Sillod seat and was elected from the Sillod constituency in the assembly election 2019.

Sillod Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,36,736 voters in the Sillod constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,27,443 were male and 1,09,293 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 1,833 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sillod in 2019 was 540 (527 men and 13 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Sillod constituency was 2,09,011. Out of this, 1,14,182 voters were male and 94,829 were female voters. There were 876 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sillod in 2014 was 755 (539 men and 216 women).

Sillod Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a singh phases on November 20. The Sillod constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

Sillod Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Sillod will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Sillod Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) fielded Bankar Suresh Pandurang, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena pitted Abdul Sattar.

Sillod Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan won the seat with a margin of 97,445 votes (47.28%). He was polled 1,40,559 votes with a vote share of 67.78%. He defeated BJP leader Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar, who got 43,114 votes (20.79%). VBA leader Ayalwad Namdev Nagorao stood third with 17,813 votes (8.59%), and SBBGP candidate Bhagwan Bhimrao Kadam was in the fourth position with 2,069 votes (1%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,07,382 (74.33%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress leader Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi won the seat. He was polled 96,038 votes with a vote share of 45.76%. BJP candidate Bankar Suresh Pandurang got 82,117 votes (39.13%) and was the runner-up. Nabi defeated Pandurang by a margin of 13,921 votes ( 6.73%%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 2,06,760 (75.37%). Shiv Sena candidate Mirakar Sunil Prabhakarrao came in third with 15,909 votes (7.58%), and MNS candidate Kale Dipali Madhukar was in the fourth position with 3,465 votes (1.65%).

Sillod Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi Shiv Sena

2014 Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi Congress

2009 Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi Congress

2004 Lokhande Sandu Ananada BJP

1999 Kale Kisanrao Laxmanrao BJP

1995 Kale Kisan Rao BJP

1990 Manikrao Palodkar Congress

1985 Palodkar Manikrao Sandu Congress

1980 Manikrao Paodkar INC(U)

1978 Gadekar Namdeo Balwantrao JNP

1972 Shivram Gangaram Congress

Sillod Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sillod Assembly constituency was 2,38,569 or 75.28%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 2,09,887 or 75.37 per cent.