Siddhivinayak Temple Trust’s income rises to Rs 133 Crore, gifts Rs 10,000 FD for girls born on Women’s Day The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has reported a rise in its revenue from Rs 114 crore to Rs 133 crore in FY 2024-25 and has set a target of Rs 154 crore for 2025-26.

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust has recorded a significant increase in its revenue, with income rising from an estimated Rs 114 crore to Rs 133 crore in the financial year 2024-25. As part of its social welfare initiatives, the trust has announced the "Shri Siddhivinayak Bhagyalakshmi Yojana," under which baby girls born in Maharashtra’s government hospitals on March 8 (International Women’s Day) will receive a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 10,000 in their mother’s bank account.

The trust’s managing committee has approved the scheme and sent it for government approval. Speaking to mediapersons, trust treasurer Pawan Tripathi stated that once approval is granted, detailed guidelines for the scheme will be announced.

Temple’s financial growth and future plans

The decision was taken during a key meeting of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on March 31, chaired by trust president Sadanand Sarvankar. The meeting also reviewed the 2024-25 annual report and discussed the 2025-26 budget.

The trust’s estimated income for 2024-25 was Rs 114 crore, but actual earnings surged to Rs 133 crore.

For the upcoming financial year 2025-26, the trust has set a revenue target of Rs 154 crore.

No VIP culture at Siddhivinayak Temple

Addressing concerns about VIP treatment, trust committee member Rahul Londhe clarified that all devotees are treated equally. Temple staff assist those in need, ensuring fair access to worship. The trust attributed its growing revenue to devotee donations, sales of coconuts and laddoos, and pledged that funds would continue to be used for social welfare initiatives like the Bhagyalakshmi Yojana.