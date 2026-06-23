Shots fired outside Pune businessman's office, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility citing 'hawala ops'

Pune:

Shots were fired outside a businessman's office in Maharashtra's Pune, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed the man defrauded many people as part of a money laundering racket.

The incident took place on Monday when firing was reported outside H Vikas Steel in the city. Following the incident, a social media post surfaced wherein the user named Aarzo Bishnoi Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility with a warning of further violence.

It said that the shooting outside the office was meant as a warning and threatened that any future attack would directly target the individuals concerned.

The post alleges that the targeted businessmen, Amul Chamaria and Sunny Chamaria, are involved in hawala operations and claims that the attack was carried out after the duo allegedly ignored repeated calls from the gang.

Alongside the post, a video circulating on social media purportedly shows a masked individual firing multiple rounds outside an office building.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility

However, the allegations remain unverified, and authorities are investigating both the authenticity of the social media post and the circumstances surrounding the firing incident.

"We called them, but they took it as a joke; therefore, bullets were fired at their company"

The message warned the alleged targets against ignoring future calls, stating that the next attack would not be directed at a wall but at them personally. It ended with multiple hashtags referring to the Lawrence Bishnoi Group and other associated names.

The post further read: “We called them, but they took it as a joke; therefore, bullets were fired at their company. Next time we will shoot them in the head and reduce them to dust. Do not ignore our calls. This time the bullets were fired at the wall; next time the bullets will be fired into your chest. Be prepared. We will meet soon.”

Investigation launched

Pune Police and other investigating agencies have launched an inquiry into the incident. One of the individuals named in the social media account, Shubham Lonkar, is also an accused in the case related to the murder of a prominent political leader from Mumbai.

Investigators are examining the authenticity of the social media post, analysing the viral video, identifying the masked person seen firing outside the office, and determining whether there is any connection between the incident and the individuals named in the claim.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the post or verified the allegations it contains.

This story has been written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie is an intern with India TV Digital.