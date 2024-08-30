Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inspects site of Shivaji statue collapse amid political tensions

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Visits Site of Shivaji Statue Collapse in Sindhudurg

Amid a political storm in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Malvan in Sindhudurg district to assess the damage to a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that collapsed earlier this week. Pawar, accompanied by state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, visited the site at Rajkot Fort, where the statue, which was unveiled last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fell.

During his visit, Pawar inspected the area and held discussions with officials to determine the cause of the statue’s collapse. The incident has sparked significant controversy, leading to protests and accusations of negligence and corruption.





About today's visit

Ajit Pawar today's visit follows silent protests organized by his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the Maharashtra government. These protests were held across the state, demanding accountability for the statue's collapse while also calling for strict punishment against the accused. Significantly, speaking earlier during the occasion, Sunil Tatkare, NCP’s Maharashtra president, expressed his party’s concerns over the incident. "The collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue is a painful incident," Tatkare said. "We have the right to protest in a democracy, and we demand that those responsible for this negligence be held accountable," he added.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the opposition parties have blamed the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of corruption in the statue's construction, while the state government has urged them to stop trivalise the sad incident..

Ajit Pawar expresses apology

Ajit Pawar, addressing a public meeting during his Jan Sanman Yatra in Latur district, apologized for the incident, calling it "unfortunate and shocking." He assured the public that the government would take action against those responsible, whether they are officials or contractors.

The state government has announced plans to install a larger statue at the same site, while the Indian Navy, which is also involved in the investigation, has pledged to expedite efforts to repair and reinstate the statue. "The Indian Navy has deputed a team to investigate this unfortunate accident and ensure the statue is restored as soon as possible," a Navy spokesperson said.



