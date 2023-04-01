Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut receives death threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has been targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang recently. As per police, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has received a threatening message from the gang mentioning murdering him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi. Police on Saturday informed that the minister has lodged a complaint in this matter.

The police probe is underway. 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader & RS MP Sanjay Raut received a threatening message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang mentioning murdering him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi. Sanjay Raut has filed a complaint. Police are conducting probe,' reads a tweet from ANI.

Sanjay Raut after receiving a death threat message said, 'I got a threat message and I have informed the police. I won't be scared. Similar attempts were made to carry an attack on me but what did the police do, what did the state's home minister do?'

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder, extortion earlier threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The jailed gangster along with other criminals is now under the radar after a threat letter by his aide was sent to Salman Khan’s manager Jody Patel’s email.

According to reports, that was Lawrence Bishnoi’s second threat to Salman Khan.

Earlier in 2022, a threat letter to Salman Khan read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala).”

ALSO READ | Who is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan? What's his connection with Moosewala

ALSO READ | Salman Khan receives death threat on e-mail from Lawrence Bishnoi; FIR registered