Shiv Sena-UBT decided to break MVA in personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray: Prakash Ambedkar

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar.

Maharashtra: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar today alleged that the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) decided to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray.

Fadnavis on MVA breakup

Meanwhile, in response to the question that Maha Vikas Aghadi is heading towards a breakup, and all the parties in the alliance may contest elections separately, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "My point is, whether they fight together, fight separately, stay united, or break apart, that is not our focus. Our focus is on working towards the progress of Maharashtra. In all the upcoming elections, the blessings of the people will be with us."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to the various local bodies alone. Talking to media, the Rajya Sabha MP said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances were for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he said.

He said party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone. Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance. He further claimed that the INDIA bloc did not hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We were not able to appoint even a convenor for INDIA bloc. It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting," the Sena (UBT) leader said,