Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Shiv Sena-UBT decided to break MVA in personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray: Prakash Ambedkar

Shiv Sena-UBT decided to break MVA in personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray: Prakash Ambedkar

Maharashtra: As per reports, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is heading towards a breakup, and all the parties in the alliance may contest upcoming elections separately.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 11, 2025 13:42 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 13:47 IST
shiv sena, Shiv Sena UBT decided to break MVA in personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray, Prakash Amb
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar.

Maharashtra: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar today alleged that the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) decided to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the personal interest of Aaditya Thackeray. 

Fadnavis on MVA breakup 

Meanwhile, in response to the question that Maha Vikas Aghadi is heading towards a breakup, and all the parties in the alliance may contest elections separately, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "My point is, whether they fight together, fight separately, stay united, or break apart, that is not our focus. Our focus is on working towards the progress of Maharashtra. In all the upcoming elections, the blessings of the people will be with us."

Shiv Sena-UBT to go alone in local bodies polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to the various local bodies alone. Talking to media, the Rajya Sabha MP said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances were for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Related Stories
Prakash Ambedkar's VBA offers support to Congress candidates on 7 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA offers support to Congress candidates on 7 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

MVA’s doors still open for Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA, need to avoid division of Oppn's votes: Chavan

MVA’s doors still open for Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA, need to avoid division of Oppn's votes: Chavan

Akola Lok Sabha Elections: BJP's Anup Dhotre vs Congress' Abhay Patil vs VBA's Prakash Ambedkar

Akola Lok Sabha Elections: BJP's Anup Dhotre vs Congress' Abhay Patil vs VBA's Prakash Ambedkar

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar's VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar's VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender

Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai, claims Prakash Ambedkar | WATCH

Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai, claims Prakash Ambedkar | WATCH

Prakash Ambedkar admitted to hospital after chest pain, undergoes angiography

Prakash Ambedkar admitted to hospital after chest pain, undergoes angiography

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he said.

He said party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone. Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance. He further claimed that the INDIA bloc did not hold a single meeting after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We were not able to appoint even a convenor for INDIA bloc. It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting," the Sena (UBT) leader said,

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement