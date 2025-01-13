Shiv Sena UBT targets Congress in Saamana editorial again, questions future of INDIA bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena targets Congress again.

The Shiv Sena UBT on Monday targeted the Congress in Saamana editorials again and questioned the future of the INDIA bloc. In the Saamana editorial, the Shiv Sena wrote the people have started to feel that the INDIA bloc in the country and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state have become a mess. “Every regional party has to maintain its role, cadre and existence and the Congress party is not ready to understand this. The Congress cannot fight on its own in many states. There is not much strength to fight, but the regional parties must come together to stay united to fight the elections.

Last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about the future of the INDIA bloc, echoing Omar Abdullah's sentiments about the opposition alliance's lack of coordination.

He highlighted the absence of any strategic meetings following the Lok Sabha elections to chart the alliance's future course.

Speaking about the current state of the alliance, Raut agreed with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's statement, which highlighted the absence of clarity about leadership, agenda, or INDIA bloc's existence.

"I agree with what Omar Abdullah said. We fought the Lok Sabha elections together and the results were also good. After that, it was the responsibility of all of us, especially Congress, to keep the INDIA alliance alive, sit together and show the way forward," Raut said.

Raut pointed out that since the elections, no meeting or coordination has taken place among the alliance members, which he considers detrimental to the unity of the coalition. "But till now, not a single such meeting has taken place after the Lok Sabha elections. This is not right for the INDIA alliance," he added.

Leaders from various parties, including Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, have reportedly expressed concerns over the alliance's future.

"Leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal all say that the INDIA alliance has no existence now," Raut observed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader emphasized that if the alliance were to break apart, it would be a permanent split.

"If such a feeling comes in the minds of the people, then the biggest party of the alliance, Congress, is responsible for this. There is no coordination, no discussion, no dialogue. This means that people have doubts about whether everything is fine or not in the INDIA alliance," Raut said.

Raut's remarks underline the growing concerns within the alliance, warning that failure to maintain unity could spell the end of the coalition.