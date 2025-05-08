Shiv Sena puts up giant posters in Mumbai praising PM Modi and Indian Army for Operation Sindoor | WATCH One prominent visual that has surfaced shows a towering poster installed near Mumbai's busy Dadar Station, drawing attention from commuters and locals alike. The posters praise the bravery of the Indian forces and the decisive leadership of PM Modi.

New Delhi:

In a show of patriotic fervour, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has put up massive posters across several key locations in Mumbai, hailing the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The operation, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, destroyed nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Eknath Shinde's reactions over Operation Sindoor

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed Operation Sindoor as a powerful response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as "just the trailer" with the "movie yet to come". Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces, Shinde emphasised that the operation has delivered justice for the 26 civilians killed in the brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I thank PM Modi and our armed forces, who have done a terrific job... They have given a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan. Yeh toh trailer hain, picture abhi baaki hain (This is just the trailer, the picture is yet to come)," he said.

"I welcome the actions being taken under Operation Sindoor. I thank PM Modi for that... Innocent people were killed in Kashmir's Pahalgam in front of their families... Justice has been served to the people of the country," Shinde further said.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed the lives on 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.

