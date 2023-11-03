Land misuse probe: ED registers money laundering case against Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari. According to the information, the case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'. The NCP leader is charged with defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore by getting approval to build a five-star hotel on land set aside for a playground.

According to sources privy to the matter, the probe agency is likely to issue summons to Ravindra Waikar and others accused in the case. The officials stated that they have obtained all the case-related documents and statements from Waikar which were handed over to the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Mumbai Police quizzes Waikar

Earlier on October 23, Mumbai Police's EOW questioned Waikar for six hours in connection with its probe into alleged misuse of a land parcel in violation of an agreement with the city civic body, an official said. The land, located along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, was reserved for sports and entertainment purposes and was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation, but they used it for commercial purposes to earn crores of rupees, as per the FIR.

It should be mentioned here that Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. The 64-year-old leader is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies)

