Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his health had deteriorated suddenly and that he is undergoing medical treatment. Doctors have advised him rest and to avoid public gatherings.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as his health condition worsened on Friday. The leader himself informed his supporters about his illness through a social media post, revealing that his condition had suddenly deteriorated and that he is currently undergoing treatment. In his message, Raut wrote, "You have always shown love and faith in me, but suddenly my health has worsened. I am undergoing treatment and I am confident that I will recover soon."

Doctors advise rest and isolation

Following medical advice, Raut has been instructed to avoid travelling and to stay away from crowded places for the time being. Expressing optimism about his recovery, he added, "I am confident that I will regain my health soon and meet you all in the new year. Your love and blessings mean a lot to me."

According to sources, Raut is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, though the exact cause of his illness has not yet been confirmed. Earlier, he had been hospitalised after complaining of throat-related problems.

Sanjay Raut steps back from politics amid health concerns

A prominent face of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and one of the most vocal opposition leaders in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut has temporarily stepped away from political activities following a sudden health setback. The leader, known for his outspoken political commentaries, was scheduled to join Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1 but had to cancel his participation due to health reasons.

Recent political attack on BJP

Raut's announcement comes close on the heels of his sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Just days before falling ill, he had accused the ruling party of depending on "crutches" to maintain power and practising a "use and throw" style of politics.

Response to Amit Shah's remarks

Earlier this week, Raut hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the BJP does not rely on any "crutches" in Maharashtra but operates on its own strength. The Sena (UBT) leader claimed Shah's comment indirectly insulted the BJP's current allies -- Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar's NCP group.