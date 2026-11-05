Sharad Pawar stable, under observation at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, says doctor

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in stable condition, said a doctor at Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, hours after he was discharged from a multi-speciality healthcare centre in Pune for further tests.

Speaking to the reporters, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment. "Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said.

Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCP-SP chief was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital shortly after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic.

Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, had said Pawar was admitted for a routine health check-up and medical observation after complaining of pleuritic pain.

Pleuritic pain is a type of chest pain that typically worsens with breathing, coughing or sneezing.

The 85-year-old veteran politician was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. His daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

PM Modi speaks to Sharad Pawar

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sharad Pawar over the phone and enquired about his health as the veteran leader was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic, his aide said.

The Prime Minister advised Pawar to take complete rest, Pawar's aide Vitthal Maniyar said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pawar saheb this morning to enquire about his health. He spoke to him with great affection and respect and requested him to take complete rest. Modi told him that Supriya (Sule) was now ready and she and others would take care of the country, while Pawar saheb should rest," Maniyar told reporters.

Pawar thanked the prime minister for enquiring about his health, he said. "Pawar saheb told the PM that he was taking rest and had no worry about the country as all of them were there to take care of things. He thanked Modi for his concern," the aide said.

(With PTI inputs)

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