NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has returned to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a brief visit to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Cancer Institute of India Hospital in Mazgaon. The 85-year-old politician was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering from dehydration.

The brief visit to the Mazgaon facility comes amid a series of health concerns for the veteran Maharashtra leader, who has been hospitalised multiple times this month. Further details about the purpose of the visit and his current medical condition are awaited.

Why was Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital?

Pawar's latest hospitalisation was confirmed by his daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on November 26. In a post on social media, she said he had been taken to Breach Candy Hospital after showing signs of dehydration.

Sule also expressed concern over her father's hectic schedule and frequent travel, saying doctors had advised him to slow down and take more rest. She remarked that Pawar remained deeply committed to his work despite repeated requests from his family to reduce his engagements.

Party leaders had earlier said that his condition was stable. His grand-nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar also indicated that he was doing well and could be discharged soon.

Sharad Pawar's recent hospitalisations

This is Pawar's third hospitalisation in November. Earlier in the month, he was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after complaining of a persistent cough, chest pain and breathing difficulties. He was undergoing treatment for a chest and respiratory infection, including bronchitis.

After being discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on November 4, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment and medical observation. He was discharged on November 7, with doctors advising him to continue his recovery at home and take adequate rest.

His latest admission on November 26 was reportedly linked to dehydration. He was subsequently shifted to the Mazgaon hospital and later returned to Breach Candy Hospital.

Pawar, who will turn 86 next month, remains one of Maharashtra's most prominent political figures. His health has drawn considerable attention from party leaders and supporters amid his recent hospital visits.

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