NCP worker writes letter with blood to Sharad Pawar, urges him to take back his decision

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday in a surprise announcement informed that he was stepping down as the party's chief, however, this decision came as a shock to thousands and lakhs of party workers.

An upset NCP worker in Pune even went up to the extent of writing a letter to Sharad Pawar with his blood and appealed him to take back his decision.

Earlier, soon after Sharad Pawar announced his decision, NCP workers staged a protest, demanding he shall take back his decision.

Senior party leaders including daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were seen accompanying Sharad Pawar along with party workers when he announced his decision.

As party workers demanded Pawar to take back his decision, Ajit Pawar said they will talk to him at home about their demands. Many senior leaders of the party were also against Sharad Pawar's decision.

Pawar agrees to rethink his decision

Barely six hours after his move to step down as party chief kicked up a dust-storm, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar agreed to do a 'rethink' and announce his final decision in the next few days, his nephew Ajit Pawar said.

"We all leaders have met him and convinced him on the issue. Pawar Saheb has agreed to re-consider. Let's give him 2-3 days to make his decision," Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.

Apparently, annoyed by the spate of protests after his move to quit, Pawar, 83, told his senior leaders that "if they are stubborn, I am even more adamant".

He also frowned at the agitations, sit-in protests, indefinite hunger strikes, resignations of various office-bearers from across the state, people writing letters in blood, etc.

Ajit Pawar said that the party work will continue as usual and nobody's resignation shall be accepted, putting the lid on the political storm that rocked national politics since noon on Tuesday.

Sharad Pawar and other leaders again appealed to all their party workers sitting near the YB Chavan Auditorium and other parts of the state to call off all their protests and go home peacefully.

(With inputs from IANS)

