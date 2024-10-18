Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai, claims Prakash Ambedkar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday made explosive claims saying NCP chief Sharad Pawar once met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai. Notably, Prakash Ambedkar called for the release of historical records to understand whether the central government allowed Sharad Pawar to meet Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai during his time as Chief Minister.

"I have not made any allegations but I have just put forth some facts. From 1998-19991 Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister and during that time he went to London and then went to California for a meeting. He came back to London and then went to Dubai. He met Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai...We are asking if the central government had sanctioned this meeting," Prakash Ambedkar said.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Ambedkar pointed out that Sharad Pawar was Chief Minister from 1988 to 1991 and travelled abroad during that period. He further alleged that that Pawar first went to London, then spent two days in California for a meeting.

Ambedkar insisted that the specifics of this meeting of Pawar with Ibrahim should be made public. Ambedkar went on to say that Pawar returned to London that evening and came back to India two days later.

He also emphasized that as Chief Minister, Pawar could not have traveled abroad without the central government's approval. He further questioned whether the government sanctioned Pawar’s trips and meetings, particularly with Dawood, and whether any reports from these meetings were submitted to the central government.