Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai, claims Prakash Ambedkar

Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai, claims Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar said he is simply asking if the central government had sanctioned Sharad Pawar's meeting with Dawood Ibrahim.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Mumbai Updated on: October 18, 2024 18:44 IST
Prakash Ambedkar
Image Source : PTI Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday made explosive claims saying NCP chief Sharad Pawar once met Dawood Ibrahim as Maharashtra CM in Dubai. Notably, Prakash Ambedkar called for the release of historical records to understand whether the central government allowed Sharad Pawar to meet Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai during his time as Chief Minister. 

"I have not made any allegations but I have just put forth some facts. From 1998-19991 Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister and during that time he went to London and then went to California for a meeting. He came back to London and then went to Dubai. He met Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai...We are asking if the central government had sanctioned this meeting," Prakash Ambedkar said. 

At a press conference in Mumbai, Ambedkar pointed out that Sharad Pawar was Chief Minister from 1988 to 1991 and travelled abroad during that period. He further alleged that that Pawar first went to London, then spent two days in California for a meeting.

Ambedkar insisted that the specifics of this meeting of Pawar with Ibrahim should be made public. Ambedkar went on to say that Pawar returned to London that evening and came back to India two days later. 

He also emphasized that as Chief Minister, Pawar could not have traveled abroad without the central government's approval. He further questioned whether the government sanctioned Pawar’s trips and meetings, particularly with Dawood, and whether any reports from these meetings were submitted to the central government.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement