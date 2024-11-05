Sharad Pawar makes big announcement ahead of Maharashtra polls: 'Will not contest election in future'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Making a big announcement ahead of Maharastra Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he no longer intends to contest any election in the future as his tenure in the Rajya Sabha is nearing an end. "I have fought elections 14 times, and will think if I should detach or not from my parliamentary position after my Rajya Sabha tenure completes," said Sharad Pawar.

"I will not contest in Lok Sabha. I will not contest any election. So far I have contested 14 elections and you people have never let me go home during any election. Every time you have made me win the elections, so I should stop somewhere. A new generation should be brought in. I have not left social work, I do not want power but I have not stopped serving the people," he added.

The NCP (SP) chief was on a Baramati tour as part of the election campaign for his grandson Yugendra Pawar. The three-time Chief Minister stressed the need to hand over responsibility to the new generation, adding that he doesn't need to win any election to continue serving the people.

Addressing a public rally, Pawar emphasized his detachment from his parliamentary position and said, "I am not in power. I am in Rajya Sabha and the last one and a half years are left. I have already contested 14 elections, how many more shall I contest? Now I think the new generation should be given the opportunity. I will continue to do social work, especially for the rural and backward areas, the Adivasis. To continue this work I don't need any elections."

Pawar's Rajya Sabha tenure will be completed in the year 2026. Recalling his political tenure, Pawar said, "30 years ago, I decided to do only national politics and gave all the responsibility of the state to Ajit Pawar and nearly for these 25 to 30 years responsibility of state has been with him. Now the arrangements have to be done for the next 30 years."

Baramati, which is a long-standing bastion of the Pawar family will again witness a family battle as seven-time MLA Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The high-profile seat will witness a Pawar Vs Pawar for the second time this year after Ajit fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against sister Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)