Sharad Pawar receives death threat; NCP leaders demand swift action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NCP leader Sharad Pawar

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar received a death threat through Twitter on Friday.

Following this, a delegation of party leaders led by MP Supriya Sule reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office demanding swift action. They demanded action should be taken by the police against the Twitter handle that had posted the threat.

Image Source : TWITTERThreat letter

Image Source : INDIA TVNCP leaders demand swift action

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut also received similar threats to their lives. According to Sunil Raut, the threats were made via calls.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident," said Sunil Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani in Mumbai | Know why

ALSO READ | After Mamata, Uddhav, now Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance