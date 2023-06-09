Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Sharad Pawar receives death threat; NCP leaders demand swift action

Sharad Pawar receives death threat; NCP leaders demand swift action

Following the threat, a delegation of party leaders led by MP Supriya Sule reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office demanding swift action.

Namrata Dubey Reported By: Namrata Dubey Mumbai Updated on: June 09, 2023 11:58 IST
NCP leader Sharad Pawar
Image Source : FILE NCP leader Sharad Pawar

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar received a death threat through Twitter on Friday. 

Following this, a delegation of party leaders led by MP Supriya Sule reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office demanding swift action. They demanded action should be taken by the police against the Twitter handle that had posted the threat. 

India Tv - Threat letter

Image Source : TWITTERThreat letter

India Tv - NCP leaders demand swift action

Image Source : INDIA TVNCP leaders demand swift action

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut also received similar threats to their lives. According to Sunil Raut, the threats were made via calls.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident," said Sunil Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA. 

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani in Mumbai | Know why

ALSO READ | After Mamata, Uddhav, now Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Sharad News

Latest News