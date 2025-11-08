Sharad Pawar calls for probe into Ajit Pawar's son Parth's Pune land deal The case relates to the reported sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune’s Mundhwa area, valued at around Rs 1,800 crore. Opposition leaders claim that the land was acquired for about Rs 300 crore along with a stamp duty waiver by a firm linked to Parth, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew.

Mumbai:

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday called for a detailed investigation into the land deal controversy allegedly involving a company connected to his grandnephew and son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - Parth Pawar. He said that since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the matter serious, the government should conduct a probe and present the facts before the public.

"The chief minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society," Pawar told reporters on Saturday.

When asked whether Ajit Pawar was being targeted by his allies in the Mahayuti government, Sharad Pawar said he was not aware of such intentions. He also did not agree fully with his daughter Supriya Sule, who recently defended Parth, saying she did not believe he would do anything wrong. Sharad Pawar said that while the family remains united, they differ ideologically and politically.

What is the land deal case involving Ajit Pawar's son?

The case relates to the reported sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune’s Mundhwa area, valued at around Rs 1,800 crore. Opposition leaders claim that the land was acquired for about Rs 300 crore along with a stamp duty waiver by a firm linked to Parth, son of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the transaction.

"The concerned land is government land, which cannot be sold. Parth and his partner Digvijay Patil were not aware of this fact. How the registration (of its sale) was done and who is responsible will come out in the probe being headed by ACS Vikas Kharge, and he will submit his report in a month," Ajit Pawar had said.

Discussion on alliances for local body polls

Sharad Pawar said that the strategy for the upcoming local body elections will be finalised jointly by the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners. The NCP (SP) will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the approach and the possibility of bringing new allies on board. Pawar also hinted at considering cooperation with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena if the Congress shows flexibility.

Sharad Pawar also criticised the Mahayuti government for not addressing the problems of farmers facing crop losses and debt. He said the relief promised for those affected by heavy rains has not reached many of them and described the recent relief package announcements as misleading. He said the promise of a loan waiver appears uncertain, noting that the state has indicated a decision may only come by June 30, 2026.