Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
18 workers injured in steel plant accident in Maharashtra’s Wardha district

An accident at the Evonith Steel Plant in Wardha, Maharashtra, left 18 workers injured, with several requiring hospitalization due to burn injuries sustained in a furnace mishap.

Published on: November 06, 2024 23:38 IST
Representational Image

At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday (November 6) evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the furnace area at the Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of slag cooling—a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide—around 7 pm. The official reported, most of the workers sustained burn injuries in the accident and were immediately rushed to the hospital. They added, among the injured three of them were also transferred to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment.

Ift is pertinent to note that steel slag, a by-product of steelmaking, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities.

(More details will be added)

