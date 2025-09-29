Maharashtra shocker: 7-year-old dies after mother allegedly beats him with rolling pin, case filed A seven-year-old boy in Palghar allegedly died after being beaten by his mother over food. The child was allegedly not taken to a hospital and died at home. Police have taken the mother into custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Palghar:

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Palghar district, a seven-year-old boy died after allegedly being beaten by his mother at Dhanasar village. Police said the child had asked for chicken to eat, which angered the mother and she reportedly began hitting him with a rolling pin (belan) used for making rotis. As per the information, the boy sustained injuries to his head and body, which worsened over time. Despite the severity of his injuries, the mother did not take the boy to a hospital. He reportedly died at home before receiving medical treatment. After being suspicious of the boy's condition, neighbours informed the police, who immediately took the mother into custody and seized the rolling pin used in the alleged assault.

What did the police say?

Police revealed that the mother was living separately from her husband along with her two children and two sisters in the Ghodila Complex. The deceased boy's ten-year-old sister was found frightened and traumatised, as per sources. She has been sent to an ashram in Dahanu for safety and care.

Investigation underway

It is to be noted here that the accused mother has admitted responsibility for her son's death. However, locals suspect there may be additional factors contributing to the tragedy. Police said investigations and the postmortem report will determine whether the death was caused solely by the beating, negligence in medical care, or other reasons.

81-year-old man kills wife in Palghar

In a separate incident earlier this month, an octogenarian man allegedly killed his 74-year-old wife by stabbing her with a knife and then slit his wrist in a bid to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district. As per the police, the man (81) and his wife had been ailing for a long time and this might have prompted him to take the extreme step. The incident took place on September 6 at the couple's home in Vasai area. The man allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a kitchen knife and then slit his wrist with it, the official said.

(Inputs from Hanif)

