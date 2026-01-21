Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as MNS backs Shinde faction in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation The elections to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Shiv Sena and BJP, with the former edging out its Mahayuti ally by three seats.

In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), despite the Thackeray brothers contesting the civic polls together.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS had formed an alliance for the KDMC elections. However, following the declaration of results, the MNS announced its backing for the Shinde faction, dealing a blow to Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

According to the MNS, party chief Raj Thackeray had authorised local leaders to take a call based on ground realities. The party said the decision to support the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was taken by the local leadership in the interest of development in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Election Results:

The recently concluded election saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Shiv Sena and BJP, with the former edging out its Mahayuti ally by three seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 53 seats in the 122-member civic body, followed closely by the BJP with 50 seats.

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 53

BJP: 50

Shiv Sena (UBT): 11

MNS: 5

Congress: 2

NCP (SP): 1

With MNS's backing, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) effectively gains the support of 58 corporators, significantly boosting the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s prospects in the civic body and further consolidating its control over KDMC.

On the MNS decision to support Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said, "This is their (Raj Thackeray's) party's decision. We will only talk about our own party."

Mayor election on January 22

The Maharashtra government has initiated the process for electing mayors in Kalyan-Dombivli and 28 other municipal corporations, with the lottery for mayoral post reservations scheduled to be held on January 22. The Urban Development Department has issued an order stating that the draw of lots will take place at the state secretariat.

In Maharashtra, mayors are elected by elected corporators, and the post is reserved on a rotational basis. The lottery determines the category for which the mayor’s post will be reserved — including general, women, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Once the reservation category is announced, eligible candidates submit their nominations. The mayor is then elected in a special meeting of the municipal corporation, where the candidate securing more than half of the total strength of the House is declared elected. While a party with a clear majority can elect its candidate independently, alliances often play a crucial role in closely contested civic bodies.

