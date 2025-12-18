Security scare in Maharashtra after multiple courts in Mumbai and Nagpur get bomb threats, searches on Three courts in Mumbai including the Bombay High Court, and the Nagpur District Court, received bomb threats following which security has been stepped up and searches are being carried out.

Mumbai:

Several courts in Mumbai and Nagpur in Maharashtra received threat emails on Thursday, prompting heightened security measures and temporary suspension of court proceedings.

Threatening emails were received at multiple courts in Mumbai, including the Bombay High Court, Bandra Metropolitan Court, Andheri Metropolitan Court and the Fort Court complex. Following the alerts, Mumbai Police launched an investigation to trace the email ID from which the threats were sent.

All court premises were thoroughly checked, and no suspicious object has been found so far. As a precautionary measure, court proceedings were suspended until 3 pm. The Bombay High Court premises were evacuated, and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out detailed searches inside the complex.

Nagpur District Court gets bomb threat

In a separate incident, the Nagpur District and Sessions Court received a bomb threat email on its official email ID on Thursday. The email, sent in the name of “ISI Madras Tiger”, caused panic in the court premises.

After receiving the threat, court authorities immediately informed the police. Security was tightened across the Nagpur District and Sessions Court complex, and police teams along with the bomb squad reached the spot to conduct a search operation. Bomb disposal units are examining the premises for any suspicious material.

Police officials said security agencies are closely monitoring the situation and all necessary steps have been taken to deal with any potential threat.

No explosive material has been confirmed so far, but strict security arrangements will remain in place until the investigation and searches are fully completed.