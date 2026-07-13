Security guard rapes 7-year-old girl inside washroom in Mumbai; protest erupts outside police station

Mumbai:

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a security guard inside a washroom in Mumbai, police said. The child was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, while the accused was arrested. The incident took place on Sunday in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai.

Protest erupts outside police station

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with hundreds of residents gathering outside the Pydhonie police station to demand the strictest possible punishment for the accused, who worked as a watchman at a warehouse in the area. Angry protesters raised slogans outside the police station and blocked the main road, disrupting traffic in the area.

In light of the tense situation, when Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar arrived at the Pydhuni police station to assess the situation, angry protesters surrounded him and demanded justice. However, the police force present at the scene persuaded the protesters to move them off the road and restored peace in the area.

A heavy police deployment has been maintained in the area as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident.

Case registered under the POCSO Act

Mumbai Police South Zone-3 DCP Vijaykant Mangesh Sagar confirmed the incident and said that the police immediately arrested the accused watchman after receiving the complaint. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. A thorough investigation is underway, and the arrested accused will be produced in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar described the alleged assault as an "outrageous and extremely serious" incident, noting that it came shortly after a 65-year-old man was sentenced to death in Pune district for the rape and murder of a toddler.

Pawar said the lack of swift justice in such cases had weakened the deterrent effect of the law. He called for speedy disposal of trials involving sexual offences against children and demanded the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, which proposes stricter punishments for crimes against women and children.

The opposition MLA said he had raised the issue during the recently concluded Maharashtra Legislature session and urged the state government to act without delay. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured girl.

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