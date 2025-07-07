Security agencies begin probe after suspicious boat, likely from Pakistan, spotted off Maharashtra coast Prima facie, the boat was suspected to have drifted to the Raigad coast, an official earlier said. Security along the coastline in Raigad was stepped up after the vessel was spotted.

Mumbai:

Police and maritime security agencies on Monday intensified their search and probe after a suspicious boat, "possibly a Pakistani fishing vessel", spotted near Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district, officials said on Monday.

Boat was spotted two nautical miles off Korlai coast

The boat was spotted on the Indian Navy's radar on Sunday night, around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, an official said.

It was "possibly a Pakistani fishing vessel", but the identity and other details will be ascertained once the boat is intercepted, the official said.

Boat suspected to have drifted to Raigad coast

Prima facie, the boat was suspected to have drifted to the Raigad coast, an official earlier said. Security along the coastline in Raigad was stepped up after the vessel was spotted.

Following the alert, the Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), the Navy and the Coast Guard personnel rushed to the spot at night and launched the search, he said.

Efforts to reach the boat were hampered at night due to heavy rain and strong winds. Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, along with senior police officials, had reached the coast to monitor the situation, the official said.

Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, the official said.

Large contingent of police deployed in area

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure, he said.

In November 2008, 10 heavily-armed terrorists sailed towards the Mumbai coastline from Pakistan under the cover of darkness and created mayhem for three days in the state capital, leaving 166 persons dead and several others injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

Maharashtra: Elderly couple killed in suspected hit-and-run on Pune-Solapur highway

Fadnavis credits himself for bringing Thackeray brothers 'together' nearly after 20 years | Video

Marathi language row: MNS workers held over vandalism at Entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office