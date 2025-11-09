School bus falls into 150-foot gorge in Maharashtra' Nandurbar; one students dead, several injured The injured students were immediately shifted to Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital for treatment. Medical teams are monitoring their condition closely.

Mumbai:

A tragic accident occurred in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra when a school bus carrying over 20 students fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge near Devgoi Ghat on the Akkalkuwa–Molgi road. One student died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries. Rescue operations are underway, and the injured have been admitted to Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital.

Bus loses control, plunges into deep valley

According to preliminary reports, the accident took place early on Saturday morning in the Devgoi Ghat area near Akkalkuwa–Molgi road. The school bus, carrying more than 20 students, reportedly lost control while navigating a curve and plunged around 100–150 feet into a deep valley. The impact was severe, leaving the bus completely mangled. Locals rushed to the scene and alerted police and rescue teams.

Officials confirmed that one student died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries. The injured students were immediately shifted to Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital for treatment. Medical teams are monitoring their condition closely. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, and parents have been informed about the incident.

Rescue and relief operations underway

Local administration, police, and fire department teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations at the accident site. The area’s steep terrain and narrow roads are making the recovery operation challenging. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident, though loss of control on the hilly road is suspected.