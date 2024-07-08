Maharashtra: Scary video of tourists stuck on stairs of Raigad Fort amid heavy flow of water surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tourists stuck on the stairs of Raigad Fort

Maharashtra rains: Several tourists have been stranded at the Raigad Fort due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raigad Fort, served as the capital of the Maratha Empire, is a very famous tourist spot attracting lakhs of visitors every year.

A video has emerged showing tourists stranded during the heavy rain. In a chilling moment of peril, they can be seen stuck on the stairs of Raigad Fort, battling the strong currents of water. Somehow, tourists were seen bracing themselves with the help of the wall built on the shore.

Watch video here

Meanwhile, tourists currently at Raigad Fort are being evacuated via ropeway. The ropeway administration has suspended closed the ropeway services to reach up the fort.

Raigad Fort closed for tourists

Due to heavy rainfall in Raigad district, Raigad Fort has been closed to tourists starting today. The entrances at Chitta Darwaza and Nane Darwaza leading to Raigad Fort have been barricaded and closed. Police forces have been deployed in the area. Additionally, tourists currently at Raigad Fort are being evacuated via ropeway. The ropeway administration has suspended services to and from the fort due to the weather conditions.

Normal life disrupted due to rain

Since yesterday, Maharashtra, including Raigad, has experienced significant rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has also been severely affected by the downpour, resulting in extensive flooding. Consequently, numerous train services have been disrupted. According to forecasts by the meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai is expected today. Also, around 2 pm, a high tide may hit Mumbai, with waves expected to reach up to 15 feet (about 4.4 meters) in height.

Also Read: Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, high tide in sea

Also Read: Several trains cancelled, many diverted due to heavy rains | Check full list