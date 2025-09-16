SC orders Maharashtra govt, State EC to conduct local body polls by January 31, 2026 A lawyer representing Maharashtra stated that the process is ongoing. He said delimitation has been completed and the State Election Commission is requesting some additional time, adding that an interim application has also been filed in this regard.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to conduct local body polls in the State by January 31, 2026. Besides, the top court directed the State authorities to complete the delimitation exercise by October 10.

The order has been passed by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

Top court expresses dissatisfaction over delay

The top court expressed its dissatisfaction with the State Election Commission for not acting promptly, despite its clear order on May 6 to announce local body elections within four weeks and hold the polls within four months.

Justice Suryakant asked the Maharashtra government, "Have the elections already been conducted?" referring to a May order that mandated elections to be held within four months.

State EC seeks more time

Justice Suryakant questioned, "Why should we grant you time until January?"

Another lawyer mentioned that there are 29 municipal corporations, and for the first time, elections are being held simultaneously.

Justice Suryakant responded sharply, "Your inaction reflects incompetence... Please explain the reasons orally."

State lawyer flags shortage of EVMs

The lawyer further added that they currently have 65,000 EVM machines and require 50,000 more, for which orders have already been placed.

SC sets new deadline

The Court has now allowed an additional extension, setting a new deadline for conducting the local elections in Maharashtra, adding that no more extensions will be granted. (With inputs from ANI)