Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: What happened in the last elections in 2017? Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: NCP dominated Satara's 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, clinching 39 of 64 seats and solidifying its rural dominance. BJP and Congress tied at 7 each, with others at 7, Shiv Sena at 2, independents at 2; BSP, CPI, CPI-M, and MNS drew blanks.

Satara:

Maharashtra's State Election Commission schedules elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis on February 7 (Saturday), reviving polls last held in early 2017- like Solapur on February 21. Satara, with a 2021 census population of 25.18 lakh (SCs: 2.59 lakh; STs: 23,556), gears up for expanded contests.

Satara Zilla Parishad: 2017 results

Satara's 2017 ZP elections covered 64 seats (32 for women). From 19.66 lakh voters (10.14 lakh men, 9.52 lakh women, 5 others), 13.55 lakh votes yielded 68.90 per cent turnout (7.02 lakh men, 6.52 lakh women).

2017 Satara Zilla Parishad seat results:

Political party Seats won NCP 39 Others 7 BJP 7 Congress 7 Shiv Sena 2 Independents 2 BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS 0

Satara Panchayat Samitis: NCP Landslide

In the 2017 Satara Zilla Parishad elections for 64 seats, NCP led decisively with 39 wins, cementing its rural influence. BJP and Congress each secured 7 seats, followed by 7 for others, Shiv Sena's 2, and independents' 2; BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS won none.

The district's 11 Panchayat Samitis- Khandala, Phaltan, Man, Khatav, Koregaon, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Jawali, Satara, Patan, Karad- had 128 seats in 2017.

2017 Panchayat Samitis seat results:

Political party Seats won NCP 76 Congress 16 BJP 12 Shiv Sena 6 Independents 2 BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS 0

Satara's 2017 Panchayat Samiti polls across 128 seats saw NCP's overwhelming triumph at 76 seats. Congress took 16, BJP 12, Shiv Sena 6, and independents 2, while BSP, CPI, CPI(M), and MNS recorded zero victories.

2026 elections: Slight expansion

Satara's upcoming polls feature 65 Zilla Parishad seats and 130 Panchayat Samiti seats, a marginal increase signaling evolving demographics and stakes. NCP's past dominance looms large as rivals aim to challenge in this key rural battleground.

ALSO READ: Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: What happened in the last polls in 2017?