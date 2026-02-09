Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of vote begins

  Live Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of vote begins

Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In 2017, NCP performed strongly in several local body elections in Maharashtra. Satara's 11 samitis contested 128 seats in 2017, where NCP claimed a landslide 76 victories.

Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE.
Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE. Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Satara:

Maharashtra has geared up for vote counting on Monday (February 9), all eyes turn to Satara district, where the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections- polled on February 7 with robust 68.90% turnout in 2017 benchmarks- promise intense drama. The district, home to 25.18 lakh people (SCs: 2.59 lakh; STs: 23,556), now contests 65 ZP seats (up from 64) and 130 Panchayat Samiti seats across 11 samitis (Khandala, Phaltan, Man, Khatav, Koregaon, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Jawali, Satara, Patan, Karad), a slight expansion reflecting demographic shifts. Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) 2017 landslide- 39/64 Zilla Parishad seats and 76/128 panchayat samiti seats, dwarfing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress's 7 each- looms large, but results could test post-tragedy NCP faction unity under the 'clock' symbol, hailed as a 'tribute to Ajit Dada' after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's fatal January 28 charter plane crash deferred polls from February 5.

Counting logistics in Satara mirror statewide efforts for 12 Zilla Parishads (731 seats: 369 women, 83 SC, 25 ST, 191 OBC) and 125 panchayat samitis (1,462 seats: 731 women, 166 SC, 38 ST, 342 OBC), with 2,624 and 4,814 candidates from 2.08 crore voters (1.06 crore men, 1.02 crore women, 468 others). The State Election Commission deployed 1.28 lakh staff, 125 returning officers, 51,537 EVM control units and 1.10 lakh ballot units across 25,471 stations in districts like Satara, Pune, and Solapur, where turnout hit- 67 per cent. In Satara, 2017 saw 13.55 lakh votes from 19.66 lakh (10.14 lakh men, 9.52 lakh women), using white papers for Zilla Parishad and pink for samitis and early voting nods from leaders like Sunetra Pawar and Rohit Pawar underscore the emotional stakes.

Amid Mahayuti's recent sweeps (288/332 municipal councils in December 2025, BJP-led 29 corporations in January 2026), Satara's outcome could signal rural shifts, especially with NCP factions' 'tactical consensus' (per Praful Patel) and merger buzz for February 12. Rivals like BJP (7 seats in 2017 ZP), Shiv Sena (2), and independents eye cracks in NCP's hold (44/75 Pune ZP, 78/150 samitis in 2017), making Monday's tally, a litmus test for alliances post-Pawar's death, blending grief, strategy and grassroots power plays.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election results:

Live updates :Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:15 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Satara Election Results 2026: Litmus test for the NCP factions

    After Ajit Pawar’s demise, the elections are being viewed as a 'litmus test' for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions. The groups contested in alliance in several strongholds, especially in the area of western Maharashtra, making the results crucial for assessing grassroots support after the leadership loss.

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting begins in Satara

    The counting of votes has begun in Satara district of Maharashtra for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on Monday (February 9). 

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Satara Zilla Parishad Election Results in 2017 | Full details

    Satara Zilla Parishad Election Results in 2017:

    Total Seats: 64

    • Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 39
    • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 7
    • Congress: 7
    • Shiv Sena: 2
    • Independents and others: 9
  • 9:50 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Satara: Massive statewide contests for ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections

    2,624 candidates vied for 731 ZP seats (369 women, 83 SC, 25 ST, 191 OBC); 4,814 for 1,462 samiti seats (731 women, 166 SC, 38 ST, 342 OBC) from 2.08 crore voters (1.06 crore men, 1.02 crore women, 468 others). SEC mobilized 1.28 lakh personnel, 125 returning officers, 51,537 EVM control units, 1.10 lakh ballot units; white papers for ZP, pink for samitis.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Polling deferred by tragic Ajit Pawar's death, robust turnout

    Elections, originally February 5, shifted 11 days after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's fatal January 28 charter plane crash prompted three-day mourning. Statewide ~67% turnout rose from 37.94% (1:30 PM) and 52.02% (3:30 PM) to 5:30 PM close across 25,471 stations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur; final figures Sunday.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    2017 Satara Panchayat Samiti triumph

    Satara's 11 samitis contested 128 seats in 2017, where NCP claimed a landslide 76 victories. Congress secured 16, BJP 12, Shiv Sena 6, independents 2; BSP, CPI, CPI(M), MNS drew blanks, cementing NCP's rural grip.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    2017 Satara Zilla Parishad results

    In 2017, Satara ZP's 64 seats drew 13.55 lakh votes from 19.66 lakh voters (10.14 lakh men, 9.52 lakh women, 5 others), yielding 68.90% turnout (7.02 lakh men, 6.52 lakh women). NCP swept 39 seats; BJP and Congress took 7 each; others 7, Shiv Sena 2, independents 2; BSP, CPI, CPI(M), MNS nil.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Satara's demographic and electoral stakes

    Satara district, with a 2021 census population of 25.18 lakh (SCs: 2.59 lakh; STs: 23,556), now features expanded contests: 65 ZP seats (up from 64, with 32 for women in 2017) and 130 Panchayat Samiti seats across 11 samitis (Khandala, Phaltan, Man, Khatav, Koregaon, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Jawali, Satara, Patan, Karad). NCP's past dominance looms as rivals challenge this rural powerhouse.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Poll Results: Satara vote counting to begin shortly

    Maharashtra's high-stakes Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections concluded on February 7 across 12 ZPs and 125 samitis, reviving polls last held in 2017—like Solapur on February 21. Results arrive Monday amid buzz post-municipal sweeps.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Satara Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Panchayat Elections BJP Shiv Sena NCP Congress Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Elections Maharashtra Polls Election Results Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\