Live Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of vote begins Satara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In 2017, NCP performed strongly in several local body elections in Maharashtra. Satara's 11 samitis contested 128 seats in 2017, where NCP claimed a landslide 76 victories.

Satara:

Maharashtra has geared up for vote counting on Monday (February 9), all eyes turn to Satara district, where the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections- polled on February 7 with robust 68.90% turnout in 2017 benchmarks- promise intense drama. The district, home to 25.18 lakh people (SCs: 2.59 lakh; STs: 23,556), now contests 65 ZP seats (up from 64) and 130 Panchayat Samiti seats across 11 samitis (Khandala, Phaltan, Man, Khatav, Koregaon, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Jawali, Satara, Patan, Karad), a slight expansion reflecting demographic shifts. Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) 2017 landslide- 39/64 Zilla Parishad seats and 76/128 panchayat samiti seats, dwarfing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress's 7 each- looms large, but results could test post-tragedy NCP faction unity under the 'clock' symbol, hailed as a 'tribute to Ajit Dada' after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's fatal January 28 charter plane crash deferred polls from February 5.

Counting logistics in Satara mirror statewide efforts for 12 Zilla Parishads (731 seats: 369 women, 83 SC, 25 ST, 191 OBC) and 125 panchayat samitis (1,462 seats: 731 women, 166 SC, 38 ST, 342 OBC), with 2,624 and 4,814 candidates from 2.08 crore voters (1.06 crore men, 1.02 crore women, 468 others). The State Election Commission deployed 1.28 lakh staff, 125 returning officers, 51,537 EVM control units and 1.10 lakh ballot units across 25,471 stations in districts like Satara, Pune, and Solapur, where turnout hit- 67 per cent. In Satara, 2017 saw 13.55 lakh votes from 19.66 lakh (10.14 lakh men, 9.52 lakh women), using white papers for Zilla Parishad and pink for samitis and early voting nods from leaders like Sunetra Pawar and Rohit Pawar underscore the emotional stakes.

Amid Mahayuti's recent sweeps (288/332 municipal councils in December 2025, BJP-led 29 corporations in January 2026), Satara's outcome could signal rural shifts, especially with NCP factions' 'tactical consensus' (per Praful Patel) and merger buzz for February 12. Rivals like BJP (7 seats in 2017 ZP), Shiv Sena (2), and independents eye cracks in NCP's hold (44/75 Pune ZP, 78/150 samitis in 2017), making Monday's tally, a litmus test for alliances post-Pawar's death, blending grief, strategy and grassroots power plays.