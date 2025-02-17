Satara: Student paraglides from Harrison Folly Point to bypass crowded spot to reach exam centre | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Satara student paraglides from Harrison Folly Point to his exam centre

A video viral on social media shows a student being paraglided from Harrison Folly Point along the Pasarni Ghat section of the route connecting Panchgani- Mahabaleshwar, Satara, Maharashtra to reach the exam centre. ​He had to reach his exam centre but due to the crowd of tourists, travelling through the ghat to reach the exam centre would take a lot of time and he was short of time. The student was getting late to reach his examination centre, so he found an idea and reached his examination centre by flying in the air through paragliding. Then he was seen reaching the exam centre via paragliding from Harrison's Folly Point via the Pasarni Ghat section.

What is seen in the viral video?

The video that is going viral right now has been recorded from a paragliding point. It is seen in the video that many people are present at the tourist place. Meanwhile, a paraglide is seen flying in the air from the Harrison Folly Point in the video. The student is slowly seen going towards his destination.

Samarth Mahangde, B. Com first-year student runs a sugarcane juice centre at Harrison Folly Point, a famous point just 5 km before Panchgani, resorted to a paraglide ride for turning up at the examination centre.

The unique idea of reaching the destination has once again brought to fore the issue of traffic congestion along the ghat, especially during weekends.

