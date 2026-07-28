Satara-Mahabaleshwar road in Maharashtra closed for traffic after landslide, clearing operations underway

Mumbai:

The Satara-Mahabaleshwar road in Maharashtra has been completely closed to traffic after landslide in Satara district. A landslide has occurred at the Kelghar Ghat in Satara district. Large quantities of rocks and soil have accumulated on the road due to the landslide, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides. Members of 'Sahyadri Trekkers' have joined the relief efforts at the site, and attempts are being made to clear the road using JCB machines.

JCB machine trapped in landslide debris

However, reports indicate that a JCB machine itself got trapped in the landslide debris during the clearing operations. Meanwhile, a request has been made to the district administration to dispatch additional machinery and manpower immediately. The administration is urging the public not to travel on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar road until it is declared completely safe.

Landslide blocks 250-km Jammu–Srinagar National Highway

In a similar manner, a fresh landslide on Monday blocked the 250-km Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Udhampur district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, while the main bridge in the Doda district was temporarily closed to vehicular movement after suspected cracks triggered a safety inspection, officials said.

A massive landslide struck the strategic Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Dewal in the Udhampur district early Monday, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic from both directions, a traffic department official said.

He said the closure of the highway left around 1700 trucks and numerous passenger vehicles stranded between Udhampur and Banihal, which were being cleared through the single carriage way while repairs to the bumpy road surface were underway.

Priority is being given to passenger vehicles

"Priority is being given to passenger vehicles," he said, clarifying that no fresh vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar, Doda, Ramban and Patnitop or vice versa would be allowed until the restoration work is completed.

He said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had deployed men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest.

"Commuters are advised to avoid travelling on the highway until it is declared safe and reopened for traffic, as there is a risk of further landslides and shooting stones. People are also urged not to pay heed to rumours and to rely only on updates issued through the Traffic Police's official social media handles for the latest road status," the spokesman said.

3,823 Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to cross affected stretch

However, officials said a fresh batch of 3,823 Amarnath pilgrims, travelling in a 140-vehicle convoy to the Baltal base camp under tight security, was allowed to cross the affected stretch after authorities restored one-way traffic on the highway.

Officials said normal traffic would resume once the second tube becomes operational within the next few hours. They said the temporary suspension of vehicular traffic was intended to enable the restoration agency to carry out the work swiftly and without any disruption.

Traffic on the highway had resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for three days due to multiple landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall.

However, following the passage of the Amarnath Yatra convoy, vehicular movement was once again suspended for almost the entire day to facilitate landslide clearance operations in the Gangroo area along the Ramban–Banihal stretch.

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