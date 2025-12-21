Live Satara Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly A total of 1,07,03,576 voters, comprising 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others, were eligible to cast their votes on local body polls in Maharashtra. The counting of these votes is currently underway.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Satara District overview

Satara district is a significant area for the SEC, encompassing:

233 seats across its Municipal Councils (Karad: 31, Mahabaleshwar: 20, Malkapur Satara: 22, Mhasawad: 20, Panchgani: 20, Phaltan: 27, Rahimatpur: 20, Satara: 50, Wai: 23).

17 seats in the Medha Nagar Panchayat.

It is worth noting that elections for three specific seats within Satara district were postponed to December 20: Ward 15B in Karad and Wards 4A and 8A in Malkapur.

Satara District result live updates

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 233 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.

