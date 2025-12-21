Advertisement
  Live Satara Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly

A total of 1,07,03,576 voters, comprising 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others, were eligible to cast their votes on local body polls in Maharashtra. The counting of these votes is currently underway.

Satara District Results LIVE
Written By: Om Gupta
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Satara District overview

Satara district is a significant area for the SEC, encompassing:

  • 233 seats across its Municipal Councils (Karad: 31, Mahabaleshwar: 20, Malkapur Satara: 22, Mhasawad: 20, Panchgani: 20, Phaltan: 27, Rahimatpur: 20, Satara: 50, Wai: 23).
  • 17 seats in the Medha Nagar Panchayat.

It is worth noting that elections for three specific seats within Satara district were postponed to December 20: Ward 15B in Karad and Wards 4A and 8A in Malkapur.

Satara District result live updates

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 233 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.

Live updates :Satara Local Body Election Results 2025 Live updates

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Karad Municipal Council past result

    In the 2016 elections, the Karad Municipal Council in Satara district contested 31 seats. The BJP secured 4 seats, independents won 3, and other parties or candidates claimed the remaining 24 seats.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Last election were held in 2016

    The last general elections for municipal council and nagar panchayat presidencies and memberships in Satara district were held in 2016. However, the Malkapur Municipal Council did not participate in that cycle as it was not yet established.

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission conducted polls for the posts of president and members of municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state in two phases. Counting of votes for both phases will begin at 10 a.m. today.

